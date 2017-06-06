TPM Livewire

Trump On Comey’s Upcoming Senate Testimony: ‘I Wish Him Luck’

PIN-IT
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published June 6, 2017 3:32 pm

President Donald Trump on Tuesday wished fired FBI Director James Comey “luck” in advance of Comey’s scheduled testimony on Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Asked for his message to Comey in advance of the hearing, Trump said: “I wish him luck.”

ABC News reported minutes earlier that during his testimony, Comey plans to dispute Trump’s claim that Comey told him three times that he was not under investigation by the FBI, but will stop short of accusing the President of obstructing justice.

Last week, CNN reported Comey intends to testify that Trump pressured him to drop the FBI’s investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The White House announced Monday that Trump does not plan to assert executive privilege to try and prevent Comey from testifying.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump On Comey's Upcoming Senate Testimony: 'I Wish Him Luck' 6 seconds ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday wished fired FBI Director James Comey "luck" in advance...

ABC: Comey Will Dispute Trump Claims, Won't Accuse Him Of Obstructing Justice 17 minutes ago

Former FBI Director James Comey will dispute President Donald Trump's account of their conversations when...

Spicer: Trump's Tweets Are 'Official Statements By The President' (VIDEO) 25 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump's tweets...

WATCH LIVE: Sean Spicer Gives Daily Press Briefing At 2 PM ET about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is scheduled to give a press briefing at...

Trump Jr. Tells London To 'Do Something A Lot More Proactive' About Terrorism (VIDEO) about 4 hours ago

Donald Trump Jr. said a lot without saying very much Monday, telling Londoners to “do...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.