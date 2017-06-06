Trump On Comey’s Upcoming Senate Testimony: ‘I Wish Him Luck’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday wished fired FBI Director James Comey “luck” in advance of Comey’s scheduled testimony on Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Asked for his message to Comey in advance of the hearing, Trump said: “I wish him luck.”

ABC News reported minutes earlier that during his testimony, Comey plans to dispute Trump’s claim that Comey told him three times that he was not under investigation by the FBI, but will stop short of accusing the President of obstructing justice.

Last week, CNN reported Comey intends to testify that Trump pressured him to drop the FBI’s investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The White House announced Monday that Trump does not plan to assert executive privilege to try and prevent Comey from testifying.