TPM Livewire

ABC: Comey Will Dispute Trump Claims, Won’t Accuse Him Of Obstructing Justice

PIN-IT
FBI Director James Comey testifies as the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence holds its first public hearing on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and the murky web of contacts between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 20, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published June 6, 2017 3:15 pm

Former FBI Director James Comey will dispute President Donald Trump’s account of their conversations when he testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee this week, but will not accuse Trump of obstructing justice, ABC News reported on Tuesday.

ABC News reported, citing an unnamed source familiar with Comey’s thinking, that he will contest Trump’s claim that Comey told him three times that he was not under investigation by the FBI as part of its probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

According to the report, Comey told associates that he will stop short of accusing the President of obstructing justice by interfering with that investigation.

Comey “is not going to Congress to make accusations about the President’s intent” but rather to “share his concerns” and discuss “what made him uneasy,” the source told ABC News.

The New York Times reported in May that Trump asked Comey to drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a request that Comey documented in a contemporaneous memo.

The White House pushed back on the report, and denied that Trump asked Comey “to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn.”

“This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey,” the White House said in a statement. “The president has the utmost respect for our law enforcement agencies, and all investigations.”

CNN reported last week that Comey plans to testify that Trump pressured him to drop the investigation.

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Monday that Trump will not use executive privilege to try and block Comey from testifying.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

ABC: Comey Will Dispute Trump Claims, Won't Accuse Him Of Obstructing Justice 10 seconds ago

Former FBI Director James Comey will dispute President Donald Trump's account of their conversations when...

Spicer: Trump's Tweets Are 'Official Statements By The President' (VIDEO) 7 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump's tweets...

WATCH LIVE: Sean Spicer Gives Daily Press Briefing At 2 PM ET about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is scheduled to give a press briefing at...

Trump Jr. Tells London To 'Do Something A Lot More Proactive' About Terrorism (VIDEO) about 4 hours ago

Donald Trump Jr. said a lot without saying very much Monday, telling Londoners to “do...

Trump To Speak At Religious Conference While Comey Testifies Before Senate about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump is scheduled to give the keynote speech at a conservative Christian...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.