CNN: Comey To Testify Publicly That Trump Pressured Him To End Flynn Probe

Ousted FBI Director James Comey plans to testify in public that President Donald Trump pressured him to quash the bureau’s investigation into Trump’s former national security adviser, CNN reported Wednesday afternoon, citing a “source close to the issue.”

Comey’s testimony could come as early as next week, but a date has not been finalized, according to CNN. The Senate Intelligence Committee’s co-chairs previously announced that they expected Comey to testify in public before the panel.

The New York Times reported earlier this month that Trump had asked Comey to shut down the FBI investigation into Michael Flynn the day after Flynn was ousted from his post as national security adviser. Comey documented the conversation in a contemporaneous memo that was shared with his inner circle at the bureau, according to the report.