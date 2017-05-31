TPM Livewire

CNN: Comey To Testify Publicly That Trump Pressured Him To End Flynn Probe

FBI Director James Comey testifies as the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence holds its first public hearing on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and the murky web of contacts between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 20, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published May 31, 2017 1:31 pm

Ousted FBI Director James Comey plans to testify in public that President Donald Trump pressured him to quash the bureau’s investigation into Trump’s former national security adviser, CNN reported Wednesday afternoon, citing a “source close to the issue.”

Comey’s testimony could come as early as next week, but a date has not been finalized, according to CNN. The Senate Intelligence Committee’s co-chairs previously announced that they expected Comey to testify in public before the panel.

The New York Times reported earlier this month that Trump had asked Comey to shut down the FBI investigation into Michael Flynn the day after Flynn was ousted from his post as national security adviser. Comey documented the conversation in a contemporaneous memo that was shared with his inner circle at the bureau, according to the report.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
