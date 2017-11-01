Top NPR Editor Resigns After Harassment Allegations Surface

A top editor at NPR has resigned following complaints of harassment from at least two women.

In a letter to NPR staff, which a spokesperson shared with TPM, CEO Jarl Mohn told staff he had asked for the resignation of senior vice president of news and editorial director Michael Oreskes because of “inappropriate behavior.”

“Some have asked me if it took published news reports for us to take action. The answer is that it did not. We have been acting. Some of the steps we took were visible and others weren’t. We have a process in place and we followed that process,” Mohn said in the staff memo. “I know people have asked for more details. The only way to encourage staff to come forward with any issues is to promise their concerns will remain confidential. That constrains us from providing details about personnel matters.”

The Washington Post spoke to two women who said Oreskes abruptly kissed them and stuck his tongue in their mouth without consent, when they met with him seeking career advice. The two alleged incidents occurred in the 1990s when Oreskes worked at The New York Times, the Post reported Tuesday.

The two women spoke to NPR attorneys in October, according to the Post.

NPR reported on the allegations on Tuesday as well — after the Post published it’s piece — and their reporting included a separate account from a current NPR reporter, Rebecca Hersher, who decided to go public with a formal complaint she’d filed against Oreskes.

Her account dates back to October 2015 when she was 26-years-old and working as assistant producer of “Weekend All Things Considered.” She said she had dinner with Oreskes to discuss her career path, but the meeting because uncomfortable when he turned the discussion into a conversation about her personal life, asking about her relationships and sex life. She reported the incident and told NPR she felt satisfied with the organization’s response to her complaints.

NPR placed Oreskes on leave Tuesday in response to the allegations from the women who spoke to The Washington Post, which concluded with Mohn asking for his resignation Wednesday.

“When anyone, but particularly someone in power, violates a policy, acts in ways that are inappropriate, or takes steps that do not contribute to building a positive workplace, it breaks a trust,” Mohn said in the staff memo. “That trust is about looking out for each other, doing the right thing, and acting as one team. It is sacred to me. I am committed to rebuilding trust, and my leadership team is as well.”

Oreskes is the latest prominent member of the media to be accused of inappropriate sexual advances toward women who either worked under them or were getting career advice. Both Leon Weiseltier, a former editor of The New Republic, and the magazine’s current publisher have been accused of inappropriate advances toward female employees. Political journalist Mark Halperin has also had multiple women come forward alleging sexual harassment and assault.

There has been an uptick in victims, mostly women, making their allegations of sexual harassment and assault public ever since reports of decades worth of accusations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein were made public. More than 60 women have come forward with allegations against Weinstein, many of whom are prominent Hollywood actresses.