Two Women Accuse Top NPR Editor Of Sexual Harassment

Charles Dharapak/AP
Published November 1, 2017 8:02 am

NPR has placed its top editor on indefinite leave as the news outlet investigates complaints by two women who said the editor abruptly kissed them while they talked to him about getting a job, The Washington Post reported.

At the time of the alleged assaults, NPR’s Michael Oreskes — the senior vice president of news and editorial director — was working at the New York Times. The two women were both journalists when the alleged incidents occurred in the 1990s. They shared similar stories with the Post, claiming Oreskes met with them about career prospects and kissed them on the lips without their permission and stuck his tongue in their mouths.

The two women spoke with NPR’s attorney in October. A spokesperson for the news outlet told the Post that it takes “these kinds of allegations very seriously” and said the organization always reviews the matter “promptly” and takes steps to “assure a safe, comfortable and productive work environment.”

Oreskes is the latest prominent member of the media to be accused of inappropriate sexual advances toward women that either worked under them or were getting career advice. Both Leon Weiseltier a former editor of The New Republic and the outlet’s current publisher have been accused of sexual harassment toward female employees. Political journalist Mark Halperin has also had multiple women come forward alleging harassment and assault.

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
