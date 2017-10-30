New Republic Publisher Takes Leave Amid Allegations Of Misconduct

A second prominent figure from The New Republic has been accused of inappropriate behavior toward multiple female coworkers, according to the New York Magazine.

Hamilton Fish V, the publisher of The New Republic, has been placed on a leave of absence while an independent investigation is conducted into Fish’s actions toward multiple women, according to a letter owner Win McCormack sent to employees, which New York Times’ Sydney Ember reported this weekend.

“TNR is committed to creating and maintaining a respectful, professional work environment, free from harassment of any kind. I appreciate the candor our employees have displayed in coming forward with their concerns and I take the concerns very seriously,” McCormack wrote in the letter.

Here's the letter from Win McCormack that just went out to staff pic.twitter.com/lBu5ZtHey9 — Sydney Ember (@melbournecoal) October 30, 2017

Longtime former New Republic literary editor Leon Wieseltier admitted to and apologized for his “offenses” toward female colleagues last week, The New York Times reported.

Both Wieseltier and Fish were included on an anonymous list that has been circulating around media groups the past few weeks, according to New York magaine. The list began spreading among female members of the media shortly after allegations of decades-worth of sexual harassment and sexual assault by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein were widely reported earlier this month.