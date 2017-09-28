TPM Livewire

Tom Price Says He Still Has Trump’s ‘Confidence’ After Private Jet Trips

PIN-IT
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price speaks during a National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) news conference recommending everyone age six months an older be vaccinated against influenza, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published September 28, 2017 11:50 am

After President Donald Trump said he was “not happy” about Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price’s use of private planes, the Cabinet official told reporters on Thursday that he believes he still has the President’s confidence.

“I think we’ve still got the confidence of the President,” Price told reporters after an event in Washington, D.C. promoting flu vaccines, as quoted by Politico.

The secretary would not answer reporters’ questions about whether he regrets using private jets or whether he plans to reimburse taxpayers for the cost of the trips, according to Politico.

Price spent more than $300,000 of taxpayer money on private charter plane flights up and down the East Coast to attend events in his official capacity as Health and Human Services secretary. His extensive use of private planes has prompted the House Oversight Committee to open an investigation into Trump administration officials’ use of non-commercial planes.

Trump signaled Wednesday that he’s not pleased with Price’s penchant for taking charter planes.

“I will tell you personally, I’m not happy about it,” Trump told reporters Wednesday. “I’m going to look at it. I am not happy about it, and I let him know it.”

Asked if he would fire Price, Trump replied, “We’ll see.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Kushner Lawyer Accidentally Forwards Intel Committee Letter To Fake Kushner 22 minutes ago

A congressional request for information on White House adviser Jared Kushner’s private email use...

White House Tells Reporter That NFL Protest Is 'Pretty Black And White' 28 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday said there's not much to...

Price Will Cover Cost Of Private Flights: 'The Taxpayers Won’t Pay A Dime' 33 minutes ago

Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price said Thursday that he would repay...

White House: No 'Parallel' Between Roy Moore And Trump 55 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders refused to distance the President from Alabama...

Trump Admin Freezes HHS Private Jet Use Until Reviews Complete about 1 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday said the Trump administration has...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.