TPM Livewire

Politico: Price’s Penchant For Private Jets Cost More Than $300K Since May

PIN-IT
Secretary of Health and Human Services-designate, Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., pauses on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published September 21, 2017 6:28 pm

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price has traveled by private jet at least 24 times since May, racking up a travel cost of more than $300,000, Politico reported late Thursday.

Politico reported, citing Health and Human Services documents and unnamed sources with knowledge of Price’s travel plans, that Price took at least two dozen flights on private charter planes since early May.

Those trips cost more than $300,000, Politico reported, citing federal contracts and similar trip itineraries.

Agency spokespeople did not respond to Politico’s questions about the number of trips Price has taken on private planes or provide other specifics.

Charmaine Yoest, assistant secretary of public affairs at the agency, told Politico that when Price travels on official business, it is paid for “from the HHS budget.”

Politico reported on Wednesday that Price spent tens of thousands of dollars last week to travel up and down the East Coast, a move that is not illegal but which breaks with agency precedent; Price’s predecessors traveled on commercial flights for agency business.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Politico: Price's Penchant For Private Jets Cost More Than $300K Since May 20 seconds ago

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price has traveled by private jet at least...

Videos Show Erdogan Supporters Beating Protesters At NYC Speech 29 minutes ago

Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appeared to attack protesters who interrupted a...

Trump Praises Erdogan, Ignores Question On Beaten Peaceful Protesters about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump lavished praise on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the United...

Report: DOJ Asks Law Firm For Info About Ukraine Strategy Manafort Worked On about 3 hours ago

The Department of Justice recently asked a prestigious U.S. law firm for documents and...

McMaster: Trump Will Take A More ‘Holistic’ Approach To Iran about 6 hours ago

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said Thursday he knows what the President’s decision will be...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.