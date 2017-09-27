Asked If He’ll Fire Tom Price Over Private Plane Use, Trump Says ‘We’ll See’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signaled that he’s less than pleased with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price’s use of private planes to fly up and down the East Coast.

“I will tell you personally, I’m not happy about it,” Trump told reporters outside the White House when asked about Price’s use of private planes. “I’m going to look at it. I am not happy about it, and I let him know it.”

Asked if Price is “in trouble,” Trump told reporters, “You’ll have to ask senators about that.”

It’s not clear what Trump meant: The House Oversight Committee did send letters to Price and other department heads on Tuesday asking for details on any officials’ use of private or government planes.

Asked later on if he would fire Price, Trump responded, “We’ll see,” as he turned away from reporters to board Marine One.

The White House previously had distanced itself from Price’s use of private planes. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders noted last week that Price’s mode of transportation was not approved by the White House, and Trump also said last week that he was “looking into” Price’s travel, refraining from defending a member of his Cabinet.