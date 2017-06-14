TPM Livewire

Friend Says Shooting Suspect ‘On The Really Progressive Side Of Things’

PIN-IT
By Published June 14, 2017 11:45 am

A friend of the man identified as the suspect in a shooting Wednesday morning at a Republican congressional baseball practice described him as a political progressive who volunteered on Bernie Sanders’ campaign.

Multiple reports identified the suspected gunman as James T. Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old from Belleville, Illinois.

Charles Orear, a 60-year-old from St. Louis, told the Washington Post on Wednesday that he met Hodgkinson while working on Sanders’ campaign in Iowa.

“He was this union tradesman, pretty stocky, and we stayed up talking politics,” Orear said. “He was more on the really progressive side of things.”

He said Hodgkinson was a “quiet guy” and expressed surprise when told about the shooting: “You’ve got to be kidding me.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Friend Says Shooting Suspect 'On The Really Progressive Side Of Things' 3 minutes ago

A friend of the man identified as the suspect in a shooting Wednesday morning at...

Trump Says Congressional Baseball Practice Shooter Dead From Injuries 8 minutes ago

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the suspected gunman who opened fire at a...

WATCH LIVE: Trump Speaks After Congressional Shooting At 11:30 AM ET 30 minutes ago

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak to reporters at the White House on Wednesday...

Reports: Congressional Baseball Practice Shooter Identified 36 minutes ago

The suspected gunman in a shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice Wednesday has...

McConnell 'Grateful For All Those Who Stepped In To Help' After Shooting 42 minutes ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) expressed his concern for those injured during a shooting...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.