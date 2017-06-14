TPM Livewire

Reports: Congressional Baseball Practice Shooter Identified

Police and emergency personnel are seen near the scene where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot during a Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
The suspected gunman in a shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice Wednesday has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson, according to multiple reports citing unnamed law enforcement and government officials.

The Washington Post reported that Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, owns a home inspection business. His inspection license expired in November 2016 and was not renewed, the Post reported.

NBC News, ABC News, and the Associated Press also identified Hodgkinson as the suspected shooter.

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
