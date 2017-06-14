Reports: Congressional Baseball Practice Shooter Identified

The suspected gunman in a shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice Wednesday has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson, according to multiple reports citing unnamed law enforcement and government officials.

The Washington Post reported that Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, owns a home inspection business. His inspection license expired in November 2016 and was not renewed, the Post reported.

NBC News, ABC News, and the Associated Press also identified Hodgkinson as the suspected shooter.