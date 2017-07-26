Scaramucci Won’t Fire More People, ‘For Now’

After newly minted White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci fumbled his first staff firing — he told a Politico reporter he was firing assistant press secretary Michael Short before he told Short and then blamed the news on “leakers” after Short found out and resigned — Scaramucci told reporters he won’t be firing more people for the time being.

“There are rumors that I’m firing more people,” he said on Air Force One Tuesday night. “I’m not firing any more people, at least for now.”

But the former New York financier said he’s not opposed to the idea if “leaks” don’t stop, some of which he thinks are stemming from his communications department.

“If the leaks continue, then I’ve got to let everybody go,” he said, adding that he will “probably restructure the communications department,” an office that has already undergone significant shakeup.

On Friday, the White House announced it had hired Scaramucci to take over as director of communications. Almost simultaneously, news broke that then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer had resigned, reportedly over objections to the Scaramucci’s appointment. Former deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to replace Spicer.

Making the rounds on cable news shows over the weekend, the new communications director said he was going to “pare down” on the White House staff if leaks to the media don’t stop.