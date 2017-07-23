TPM Livewire

Scaramucci Threatens To ‘Pare Down’ White House Staff If Leaks Don’t Stop

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to members of the media in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington, Friday, July 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
Published July 23, 2017 9:48 am

President Donald Trump’s newly appointed communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Sunday threatened to get rid of White House staff if the rampant leaks coming out of Trump’s administration don’t stop.

“If the leaks don’t stop, I’m going to pare down the staff,” Scaramucci said on “Fox News Sunday.”

He called the rampant leaks “not right” and “not fair to the President.”

“Something’s going on inside the White House that the President does not like, and we’re going to fix it,” Scaramucci said.

He said his efforts will focus on the communications team.

“I’m going to be very, very clear with people. As far as I’m concerned, that staff has amnesty. We’ll see how they do with me at the helm,” Scaramucci said. “Everybody in that team can stay as long as they follow the protocol of not leaking.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
