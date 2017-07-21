TPM Livewire

Trump Considering Hiring Anthony Scaramucci As Comms Director

Evan Vucci/AP
By Published July 21, 2017 8:03 am

President Donald Trump is considering bringing on Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director, several news outlets reported late Thursday.

Scaramucci, a former adviser to Trump’s transition team, often publicly defends the President as a surrogate even though he has no formal role on the White House staff.

The news that Scaramucci is expected to be named to the communications role was first reported by Axios. NBC News later reported that Scaramucci’s hiring is expected to be announced Friday, citing an unnamed White House official. However, Reuters reported that while Scaramucci has been interviewed for the job, he has not yet been offered the position, citing an anonymous senior White House Official.

The role of communications director has been vacant since Michael Dubke resigned from the post in late May. Press Secretary Sean Spicer has been handling the communications director’s duties in the meantime.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
