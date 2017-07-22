TPM Livewire

Scaramucci On Twitter Deletion Spree: The Politics Of ‘Gotcha’ Are Over

PIN-IT
REX/Shutterstock/FEREX
By Published July 22, 2017 5:33 pm

Newly-appointed White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci spent Saturday scrubbing his Twitter account of old tweets criticizing Donald Trump, praising Hillary Clinton, and others.

Scaramucci admitted to deleting the tweets as an indication of “transparency” and that his past views had “evolved”:

He later tweeted, “The politics of “gotcha” are over.”

The old tweets, which can be read here, slammed Trump’s campaign as a “spectacle” and even expressed hope that Clinton would run for office because “she’s incredibly competent.”

Another deleted tweet called for greater gun control, which caught the attention of NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch.

Notably, Scaramucci had also attacked Trump’s border wall, a cornerstone of Trump’s domestic policy, tweeting “Walls don’t work. Never have, never will.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Cristina Cabrera
Cristina Cabrera is the social media editor at TPM based in New York. Previously, she worked for Vocativ and interned at USA Today and New York 1 News. She received her B.A at NYU. Follow her on Twitter @crismcabrera
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Scaramucci On Twitter Deletion Spree: The Politics Of 'Gotcha' Are Over about 5 hours ago

Newly-appointed White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci spent Saturday scrubbing his Twitter account of...

Duterte Swears Never To Come To The U.S: 'I've Seen America, And It's Lousy' about 6 hours ago

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, in no uncertain terms, never wants to step foot in...

WSJ: Spicer Stole Mini-Fridge From Junior Aides After They Refused To Give It about 7 hours ago

The beleaguered Sean Spicer suffered his fair share of woes during his six-month tenure...

Report: Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Have Raked In $212 Million Since 2016 about 11 hours ago

Top White House advisors and married couple Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have reported...

Trump Asserts His 'Complete Power' To Pardon about 11 hours ago

President Donald Trump fired up his Twitter on Saturday morning to claim his "complete...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.