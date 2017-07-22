Scaramucci On Twitter Deletion Spree: The Politics Of ‘Gotcha’ Are Over

Newly-appointed White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci spent Saturday scrubbing his Twitter account of old tweets criticizing Donald Trump, praising Hillary Clinton, and others.

Scaramucci admitted to deleting the tweets as an indication of “transparency” and that his past views had “evolved”:

Full transparency: I'm deleting old tweets. Past views evolved & shouldn't be a distraction. I serve @POTUS agenda & that's all that matters — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 22, 2017

He later tweeted, “The politics of “gotcha” are over.”

The politics of "gotcha" are over. I have a thick skin and we're moving on to @POTUS agenda serving the American people — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 22, 2017

The old tweets, which can be read here, slammed Trump’s campaign as a “spectacle” and even expressed hope that Clinton would run for office because “she’s incredibly competent.”

Another deleted tweet called for greater gun control, which caught the attention of NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch.

I hope you’ve changed your mind on this. https://t.co/0LYBpqLYag — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 21, 2017

Notably, Scaramucci had also attacked Trump’s border wall, a cornerstone of Trump’s domestic policy, tweeting “Walls don’t work. Never have, never will.”