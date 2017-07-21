Flashback: Scaramucci Once Called The Trump Campaign A ‘Spectacle’

Anthony Scaramucci has been a supporter of President Donald Trump since at least the start of 2016, based on his Twitter timeline.

But the New York financier, who has been tapped to be the new White House director of communications, wasn’t always a supporter of the President.

In a since-deleted tweet, caught by Independent Journal Review reporter Josh Billinson, Scaramucci called the Trump campaign a “spectacle.”

Uh oh! @Scaramucci is deleting old tweets that criticized Trump. Don't worry, the internet is forever! pic.twitter.com/ksCeBVIzU5 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) July 21, 2017

He also tweeted his support of then-presidential candidate Jeb Bush in October 2015, saying he would make a “great president.”

Big number for @JebBush people just need to get to know him. Will make a great President. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 15, 2015

Despite tweeting recently that he supported Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, Scaramucci is apparently not a climate change denier. In March 2016, he said it was “disheartening” that many people still think climate change is a “hoax.” In December, however, he was more skeptical of the issue.

You can take steps to combat climate change without crippling the economy. The fact many people still believe CC is a hoax is disheartening — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) March 11, 2016

He also appeared to show some support for former Massachusetts governor and presidential candidate Mitt Romney, calling him a “true statesman” in 2013 and asking whether anyone questioned that Russia was a “legitimate threat” to U.S. interests.

Last year a true statesman @mittromney said that Russia was a legitimate threat to our interests. Anyone questioning that now? — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 2, 2013

Scaramucci has publicly acknowledged that he’s donated to Republican and Democratic campaigns, confirming on Twitter that he had donated to the Trump campaign as well as to Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), former President Barack Obama and former presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

You missed @SenSchumer as well. Probably a few others! https://t.co/zA3bOLZL7P — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) January 13, 2017

In 2012, the new communications director tweeted his support of gun control legislation saying the U.S. has “5% of the world’s population, but 50% of the world’s guns. Enough is enough.”

We (the USA) has 5% of the world's population but 50% of the world's guns. Enough is enough. It is just common sense it apply more controls — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 6, 2012

“I have always been for strong gun control laws.” – @Scaramucci pic.twitter.com/EksbULqXNs — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) July 21, 2017

Scaramucci was thrust into the spotlight recently when CNN retracted a story it had published claiming Scaramucci was under investigation as part of the probe into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election. As soon as the story broke, Scaramucci denied the claims and later tweeted that he accepted the network’s apology.

.@CNN did the right thing. Classy move. Apology accepted. Everyone makes mistakes. Moving on. https://t.co/lyVajCKNHx — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 24, 2017

Falling in line with the President and his allies, Scaramucci often attacks the media on Twitter, and recently promoted the Conservative News Report as a “less biased media.”

Why the media has broken down in the age of Trump if you care about objectivity and long for a less biased media. . https://t.co/4WFP0g4Y3t — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 3, 2017

He often appears on Fox News as a political analyst and is close friends with the President’s son, Donald Trump Jr., who is at the center of the Russia investigation after publishing emails that indicate he took a meeting with a Russian lawyer on the premise of getting harmful information on Hillary Clinton.

Proud to call him a friend. @DonaldJTrumpJr The truth is crystal clear. Will have your back always. https://t.co/9Ntpc4iYU8 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 12, 2017

He also stopped by the White House at the end of June, for a “great meeting” with the President.