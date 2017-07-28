Scaramucci ‘Made A Mistake’ Trusting A Reporter With His Wildly Profane Rant

Instead of apologizing, newly minted White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is blaming the reporter who published his shocking, profanity-laced rant, where he attacked White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief White House strategist Steve Bannon.

Just four hours after New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza published the contents of his conversation with Scaramucci — who called up Lizza out of the blue demanding the reporter reveal who leaked him information about a recent White House dinner and profanely unloading about his frustration with leakers — he tweeted that he “made a mistake trusting a reporter” and said it “won’t happen again.”

I made a mistake in trusting in a reporter. It won't happen again. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 28, 2017

According to Lizza’s report, Scaramucci never indicated he wanted the Wednesday conversation off the record or on background as he proceeded to call White House Priebus a “fucking paranoid schizophrenic,” threatened to fire “everyone in the comms team” and said he wanted to “fucking kill all the leakers.”

He claimed that Priebus would be asked to resign “shortly” and said Bannon was trying to create an identity for himself “off the fucking strength of the President.”

He also accused Bannon of some particularly obscene behavior: “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock.”

Shortly after the story published, Scaramucci took to Twitter to explain that he “sometimes” uses “colorful language” and said he would refrain from it in the future.

Lizza has since confirmed to reporters that he recorded the conversation and tweeted early Friday morning that sometimes things happen “the same as the movies.”

Sometimes it does happen the same as in the movies. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) July 28, 2017