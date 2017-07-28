TPM Livewire

Scaramucci ‘Made A Mistake’ Trusting A Reporter With His Wildly Profane Rant

Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Published July 28, 2017 7:07 am

Instead of apologizing, newly minted White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is blaming the reporter who published his shocking, profanity-laced rant, where he attacked White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief White House strategist Steve Bannon.

Just four hours after New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza published the contents of his conversation with Scaramucci — who called up Lizza out of the blue demanding the reporter reveal who leaked him information about a recent White House dinner and profanely unloading about his frustration with leakers — he tweeted that he “made a mistake trusting a reporter” and said it “won’t happen again.”

According to Lizza’s report, Scaramucci never indicated he wanted the Wednesday conversation off the record or on background as he proceeded to call White House Priebus a “fucking paranoid schizophrenic,” threatened to fire “everyone in the comms team” and said he wanted to “fucking kill all the leakers.”

He claimed that Priebus would be asked to resign “shortly” and said Bannon was trying to create an identity for himself “off the fucking strength of the President.”

He also accused Bannon of some particularly obscene behavior: “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock.”

Shortly after the story published, Scaramucci took to Twitter to explain that he “sometimes” uses “colorful language” and said he would refrain from it in the future.

Lizza has since confirmed to reporters that he recorded the conversation and tweeted early Friday morning that sometimes things happen “the same as the movies.”

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
