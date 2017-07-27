TPM Livewire

After Profane Rant, Scaramucci Says He Will Avoid Using ‘Colorful Language’

PIN-IT
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published July 27, 2017 6:40 pm

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Thursday said he will avoid using “colorful language” after calling a reporter a day earlier to let off a wildly profane rant in which he attacked White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief White House strategist Steve Bannon.

“I sometimes use colorful language,” Scaramucci tweeted.

He pledged to “refrain in this area” in future.

The language in question, which Scaramucci described with paradoxical understatement, included his characterization of Priebus as a “a fucking paranoid schizophrenic” and Bannon as someone who is trying to build a personal brand “off the fucking strength of the President.”

New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza on Thursday reported that Scaramucci called him Wednesday night to demand Lizza name his sources for a report that Scaramucci was dining at the White House with President Donald Trump.

In the phone call, according to Lizza, Scaramucci threatened to “eliminate everyone in the comms team,” said he wanted “to fucking kill all the leakers” and claimed Priebus would “be asked to resign very shortly.”

He reserved a particularly profane indictment for Bannon: “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock.”

Scaramucci did not apologize for or comment on the substance of his attacks.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

After Profane Rant, Scaramucci Says He Will Avoid Using 'Colorful Language' 1 minute ago

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Thursday said he will avoid using "colorful...

Unhinged Mooch Blasts 'Paranoiac' Priebus And Bannon For Trying To Suck 'Own Cock' about 1 hours ago

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Wednesday let off a profanity-laced barn-burner of a...

Sessions Says Trump's Comments Are 'Kind Of Hurtful,' Praises Him Anyway about 2 hours ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday said President Donald Trump's week-long tear against him...

Acting ICE Director: Deportation Of Non-Criminals Has Gone From 'Zero To 100' about 3 hours ago

The acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Thursday that the agency's deportations...

Dept. Of Energy Boosts Perry: 'Winning' Fight Against Climate Scientists about 3 hours ago

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and his department's communications staff on Thursday boosted an opinion piece...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.