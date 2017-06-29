TPM Livewire

White House: Trump Didn’t Go Too Far In Attack On ‘Morning Joe’ Host’s Looks

Cheriss May/SIPPL Sipa USA
Published June 29, 2017 2:56 pm

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday said President Donald Trump did not go too far by attacking “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski as “low I.Q.” and “crazy” and claiming she had a “face lift.”

“I don’t think so,” Sanders said at her daily briefing when asked if Trump went too far with his personal attack on Brzezinski. “The President has been attacked mercilessly on personal accounts by members on that program, and I think he’s been very clear that when he gets attacked, he’s going to hit back.”

She said Trump “fights fire with fire.”

“The things that this show has called him, and not just him but numerous members of his staff, including myself and many others, are very deeply personal,” she said. “They do this day after day after day, and then the President responds and defends himself and everybody is appalled and blown away.”

Sanders dismissed suggestions that Trump’s remarks had anything to do with Brzezinski’s gender, though the President has a long history of insulting women’s looks.

“Everybody wants to make this an attack on a woman. What about the constant attacks that he receives or the rest of us?” she said. “I’m a woman, and I’ve been attacked by this show multiple times, but I don’t cry foul because of it.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM
