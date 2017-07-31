WH: Scaramucci ‘Does Not Have A Role At This Time’ In Trump Administration

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that ousted White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci had no role in the Trump administration.

“He does not have a role at this time in the Trump administration,” Sanders said at a press briefing Monday, shortly after news broke of Scaramucci’s abrupt departure. “And we put out a statement earlier announcing that, and I don’t have much else add.”

Sanders added that Scaramucci was not working at the Export-Import Bank, either, despite him being named to a position at the agency in June before being named communications director.

“Look, the President certainly felt that Anthony’s comments were inappropriate for a person in that position,” she said separately, referring to a profanity laced interview Scaramucci gave the New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza. Trump has actually never commented on that interview. “He didn’t want to burden General Kelly, also, with that line of succession,” Sanders said.

“General Kelly has the full authority to operate within the White House and all staff will report to him,” Sanders added, describing the White House chain of command under Trump’s new chief of staff.

A White House press briefing announcing Scaramucci’s appointment as communications director on July 21 said that Scaramucci would “report directly to the President.” That was seen at the time as a blow to then-chief of staff Reince Priebus.

She said later, referring to the resignation: “I think this was a mutually agreed conversation that took place between several people.”

