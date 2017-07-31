TPM Livewire

Sanders: Trump Thought Scaramucci’s Profane Rant Was ‘Inappropriate’

PIN-IT
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published July 31, 2017 4:35 pm

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday said President Donald Trump found his former communications director Anthony Scaramucci’s profanity-filled rant to a reporter “inappropriate.”

“Look, the President certainly felt that Anthony’s comments were inappropriate for a person in that position,” Sanders said during her daily briefing.

Scaramucci departed on Monday after just 10 days on the job as White House communications director. Barely a week into his tenure, he called a New Yorker reporter to let off a wildly profane rant about his former colleagues Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon.

Sanders on Thursday night defended Scaramucci’s vulgar remarks, calling him a “passionate guy.”

“Sometimes he might let that passion get the better of him,” she said. “He used some colorful language that I don’t anticipate he will again.”

Trump himself is no stranger to lewd remarks. In the infamous 2005 “Access Hollywood” conversation caught on tape and released in October 2016, he bragged about having “moved” on a married woman “like a bitch.”

“When you’re a star they let you do it. You can do anything,” Trump added in the video. “Grab them by the pussy.”

Asked whether Trump regrets hiring Scaramucci, a move which drove Sean Spicer to resign as chief White House spokesman, Sanders — who replaced him — said, “I’m not going to get into anything beyond whatever I said on that front.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Sanders: Trump Thought Scaramucci's Profane Rant Was 'Inappropriate' 9 seconds ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday said President Donald Trump found...

WH: Scaramucci 'Does Not Have A Role At This Time' In Trump Administration 1 minute ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that ousted White House communications...

CNN: New WH Chief Of Staff Expressed Sympathy To Comey After Firing By Trump about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff John Kelly called ousted FBI Director James...

WATCH LIVE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Holds WH Press Briefing At 3:45 PM ET about 1 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to hold a press briefing at...

Rick Perry Backs Trump On Transgender Ban: 'I Totally Support The President' about 2 hours ago

Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry said he stands behind President Donald Trump’s haphazard...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.