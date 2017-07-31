Sanders: Trump Thought Scaramucci’s Profane Rant Was ‘Inappropriate’

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday said President Donald Trump found his former communications director Anthony Scaramucci’s profanity-filled rant to a reporter “inappropriate.”

“Look, the President certainly felt that Anthony’s comments were inappropriate for a person in that position,” Sanders said during her daily briefing.

Scaramucci departed on Monday after just 10 days on the job as White House communications director. Barely a week into his tenure, he called a New Yorker reporter to let off a wildly profane rant about his former colleagues Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon.

Sanders on Thursday night defended Scaramucci’s vulgar remarks, calling him a “passionate guy.”

“Sometimes he might let that passion get the better of him,” she said. “He used some colorful language that I don’t anticipate he will again.”

Trump himself is no stranger to lewd remarks. In the infamous 2005 “Access Hollywood” conversation caught on tape and released in October 2016, he bragged about having “moved” on a married woman “like a bitch.”

“When you’re a star they let you do it. You can do anything,” Trump added in the video. “Grab them by the pussy.”

Asked whether Trump regrets hiring Scaramucci, a move which drove Sean Spicer to resign as chief White House spokesman, Sanders — who replaced him — said, “I’m not going to get into anything beyond whatever I said on that front.”