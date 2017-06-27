Ryan: ‘Every Expectation’ Senate Passes O’Care Repeal, ‘I Don’t Know What Day’

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) predicted that Senate Republicans would eventually pass their Obamacare repeal bill, just maybe not this week as they had originally planned.

“I would not bet against Mitch McConnell,” Ryan said at a press briefing Tuesday, referencing the Senate majority leader. “He is very, very good at getting things done through the Senate, even with this razor-thin majority. I have every expectation that the Senate — I don’t know what day — but I have every expectation the Senate will move this bill, and I assume this bill will have changes.”

“You know why?” he continued. “Because we all made promises we would do that. Every Republican senator campaigned on repealing and replacing this law.

Several Republican senators — Dean Heller (R-NV), Susan Collins (R-ME), Rand Paul (R-KY), and Ron Johnson (R-WI) — have voiced their displeasure for their colleagues’ bill as currently written, more than enough to keep the bill from a vote, at least for now.

Senate Republicans wrote their health bill in secret for weeks, releasing it publicly for the first time on Thursday.