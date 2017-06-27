TPM DC In it, but not of it.

Ron Johnson Says He’ll Vote To Block Obamacare Repeal Bill This Week

Senate subcommittee on Investigations member Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., questions witnesses during the subcommittee's hearing on “adequacy of the Department of Health and Human Services’ efforts to protect unaccompanied alien children from human trafficking,” Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Published June 27, 2017 6:43 am
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), a vocal opponent of Senate Republicans’ rushed process to vote on a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, said Monday night that he will vote to block the bill from proceeding if leaders push for a vote this week.

Johnson was the third Republican senator to announce opposition to the bill as written on Monday night after the Congressional Budget Office released its score of the bill. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) also said Monday evening that they would oppose a vote this week to allow the Senate bill to proceed. Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) announced last week that he would oppose the bill in its current form.

Senate Republican leaders can only afford to lose two Republicans in the chamber and still pass the legislation. Leaders are reportedly already working on changes to the bill and side deals that may persuade the holdouts to back the legislation.

Caitlin MacNeal
