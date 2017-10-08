Corker Hits Back: ‘The White House Has Become An Adult Day Care Center’

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) on Sunday hit back after President Donald Trump lashed out at him on Twitter.

“It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center,” Corker tweeted. “Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.”

Trump on Sunday claimed Corker “begged” him for an endorsement and “dropped out” of the 2018 midterm elections after Trump turned him down.

“I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda,” Trump tweeted. “Didn’t have the guts to run!”

On Wednesday, Corker praised Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, White House chief of staff John Kelly and Secretary of Defense James Mattis as “those people that help separate our country from chaos.”