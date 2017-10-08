TPM Livewire

Corker Hits Back: ‘The White House Has Become An Adult Day Care Center’

PIN-IT
FILE -- In this photo from Friday, Oct. 11, 2013, Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington about the government stalemate. Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, removed himself Wednesday from consideration as Donald Trump’s vice-presidential running mate. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published October 8, 2017 11:32 am

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) on Sunday hit back after President Donald Trump lashed out at him on Twitter.

“It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center,” Corker tweeted. “Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.”

Trump on Sunday claimed Corker “begged” him for an endorsement and “dropped out” of the 2018 midterm elections after Trump turned him down.

“I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda,” Trump tweeted. “Didn’t have the guts to run!”

On Wednesday, Corker praised Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, White House chief of staff John Kelly and Secretary of Defense James Mattis as “those people that help separate our country from chaos.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Murphy: Universal Background Checks Should Be Gun Control's 'North Star' about 1 hours ago

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Sunday that universal background checks "should be" the next...

Scalise: The Right To Bear Arms 'Is' Unlimited Under The 2nd Amendment about 2 hours ago

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), who was shot in the hip at a...

Trump Says He Told Pence To Walk Out On 49ers-Colts Game As Counterprotest about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Sunday took a break from his Twitter feud with retiring...

Reports: Contrary To His Claims, Trump Initially Promised To Endorse Corker about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump told Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) that he could count on a...

Corker Hits Back: 'The White House Has Become An Adult Day Care Center' about 5 hours ago

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) on Sunday hit back after President Donald Trump lashed out at him...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.