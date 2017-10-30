TPM Livewire

Reports: Facebook Says 126M People May Have Seen Russian Firm’s Content

Natalia Seliverstova/SPTNK
Published October 30, 2017

Facebook will tell lawmakers that approximately 126 million people may have seen content generated and promoted by a Kremlin-linked Russian troll farm, according to several reports published late Monday.

CNN and the Washington Post reported, citing drafts of Facebook’s written testimony before Congress, that the website’s general counsel Colin Stretch will tell lawmakers that 29 million people directly received content generated by the Internet Research Agency, a Russian firm.

Stretch will tell lawmakers that “approximately 126 million people” may have seen that content, according to CNN and the Washington Post, though Facebook does not know how many people actually saw the posts in question.

Earlier in October, Facebook estimated that 10 million people saw advertisements the Internet Research Agency bought on the website over the course of the 2016 campaign.

According to CNN and the Washington Post, that number did not account for posts the Russian firm did not pay to promote.

Facebook, Twitter and Google said last week that they will send representatives to a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing scheduled to take place on Tuesday regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
Reports: Facebook Says 126M People May Have Seen Russian Firm's Content

