NBC: Vegas Suspect Wired $100,000 To Girlfriend’s Home Country Last Week

Stephen Paddock, the man accused of killing 59 people and injuring more than 500 in a mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night wired $100,000 to the Philippines last week, NBC reported Tuesday, citing multiple senior law enforcement officials.

While the shooter’s live-in girlfriend is from the Philippines, authorities said it wasn’t clear who the money was intended for.

Authorities initially believed Marilou Danley was traveling with Paddock at the time of the attack, but have since confirmed she’s been traveling overseas since Sept. 25 and was in the Philippines at the time of the attack, NBC reported.

Paddock, who authorities believe killed himself before police were able to apprehend him, had been dating Danley for less than a year.

Danely is scheduled to return to the U.S. on Wednesday, officials told NBC.