Report: Trump Infuriated By Haley’s Remark That Accusers ‘Should Be Heard’

President Donald Trump was furious that his top United Nations diplomat on Sunday said the women who have accused him of sexual harassment and assault should be heard, the Associated Press reported.

“I think any woman who has felt violated or felt mistreated in any way, they have every right to speak up,” U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.” The comments infuriated the President, the Associated Press reported, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Trump has become increasingly irked by the recent attention that the women who have accused him of misconduct are getting, and has reportedly expressed solidarity with Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, according to the Associated Press.

Multiple women have accused Moore of either pursuing relationships or making unwanted sexual contact with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. At least 16 women accused Trump of sexual misconduct in the months leading up to the 2016 election.

Several of the women who accused Trump of misconduct have re-upped their claims in recent interviews with the media amid a wave of sexual misconduct allegations on Capitol Hill and against other powerful men.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) called on the President to resign on Monday over the allegations, and asked the Congressional Ethics Committee to launch a probe into the accusations.

Trump on Tuesday attacked Gillibrand as a “lightweight” who “would do anything” for campaign contributions,” and again denied all the allegations against him. Moore has also denied the allegations against him on the eve of his special election.