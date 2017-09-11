Report: Top White House Aides To Meet With Senate Republicans On Budget

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Gary Cohn, who leads the White House’s National Economic Council, are scheduled to meet with Senate Republicans on Tuesday to discuss passing a budget, Politico reported on Monday.

Politico reported, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the planned meeting, that Mnuchin and Cohn will meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and members of the Senate Budget Committee to try and figure out how to pass a budget.

The Senate must first pass a budget in order to clear its path to pass tax reform via reconciliation, according to Politico, a policy Trump said on Sunday he wanted to pass quickly.

“I think now with what’s happened with the hurricane, I’m going to ask for a speed-up,” Trump said. “I wanted a speed-up anyway, but now we need it even more so.”

The President may not be on the best terms with one of the aides he’s counting on to get that done, however. The New York Times reported on Friday that, since Cohn criticized the Trump administration’s response to violence that erupted at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Trump has been refusing to make eye contact with his top economic adviser.