Trump: I’m Going To Ask Congress For Tax Reform ‘Speed-Up’ Because Of Irma

Evan Vucci/AP
By Published September 10, 2017 3:54 pm

President Donald Trump on Sunday cited Hurricane Irma, which made landfall in Florida in the morning, as his rationale to ask Congress “for a speed-up” on his tax policy.

“We will discussing our plan for dramatic tax cuts and tax reform. And I think now with what’s happened with the hurricane, I’m going to ask for a speed-up,” Trump said at the opening of a cabinet meeting at Camp David. “I wanted a speed-up anyway but now we need it even more so.”

He called Irma a “storm of enormous destructive power” and urged those in its path “to heed all instructions.”

“Get out of its way,” Trump said. “Don’t worry about it, just get out of its way.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
