Report: Trump Is Refusing To Make Eye Contact With Gary Cohn

Published September 9, 2017 10:10 am

President Donald Trump has given his top economic adviser Gary Cohn, who leads the White House’s National Economic Council, the cold shoulder after he publicly criticized Trump for his lackluster response to violence that erupted at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, the New York Times reported on Friday.

The New York Times reported, citing several unnamed White House aides, that Trump refuses to make eye contact with his top economic adviser whenever Cohn greets the President.

Cohn in August said Trump’s administration “can and must do better in consistently and unequivocally condemning” groups like “white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and the KKK.”

“I am reluctant to leave my post as director of the National Economic Council because I feel a duty to fulfill my commitment to work on behalf of the American people,” he said. “But I also feel compelled to voice my distress over the events of the last two weeks.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
