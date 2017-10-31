TPM Livewire

Report: Mueller Will Interview Hope Hicks After Trump Returns From Asia Trip

PIN-IT
Patrick Semansky/AP
By Published October 31, 2017 5:45 pm

Special counsel Robert Mueller will interview White House communications director Hope Hicks, and other members of President Donald Trump’s administration, after Trump returns from his upcoming trip to Asia, Politico reported Tuesday afternoon.

Politico reported, citing multiple unnamed sources familiar with the schedule, that Mueller’s team will interview “three or four other current White House officials,” possibly as soon as this week.

Mueller’s team will interview Hicks in mid-November, according to Politico, after Trump returns from a 12-day trip to Asia.

“Nothing about recent events alters the White House’s commitment to fully cooperate with the office of the special counsel,” Ty Cobb, a member of Trump’s legal team, told Politico on Tuesday.

Mueller has already interviewed former members of Trump’s administration, including former press secretary Sean Spicer and former chief of staff Reince Priebus.

On Monday, Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates pleaded not guilty to 12 counts, including conspiracy to launder money, conspiracy against the U.S. and making false statements.

According to court documents that were unsealed Monday, Trump’s former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty earlier in October to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian nationals, which he told members of Trump’s campaign about.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: Mueller Will Interview Hope Hicks After Trump Returns From Asia Trip 6 seconds ago

Special counsel Robert Mueller will interview White House communications director Hope Hicks, and other...

NYC Mayor: Eight Dead After Driver Rams Into People On Bike Path 58 minutes ago

Eight people were killed and more than a dozen injured on Tuesday after a...

WH: Media Should Stop Pushing Narrative That We Are 'Racially Charged' about 2 hours ago

The White House blamed the media for pushing a “racially charged and divided White...

White House Stands By USDA Nom Clovis Despite His Emails With Papadopolous about 3 hours ago

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday afternoon indicated that the administration...

Feinstein Gives Fullest Picture Yet Of The Extent Of Russia's Social Media Push about 3 hours ago

A Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the social media portion of Russia's 2016 election...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.