Report: Mueller Will Interview Hope Hicks After Trump Returns From Asia Trip

Special counsel Robert Mueller will interview White House communications director Hope Hicks, and other members of President Donald Trump’s administration, after Trump returns from his upcoming trip to Asia, Politico reported Tuesday afternoon.

Politico reported, citing multiple unnamed sources familiar with the schedule, that Mueller’s team will interview “three or four other current White House officials,” possibly as soon as this week.

Mueller’s team will interview Hicks in mid-November, according to Politico, after Trump returns from a 12-day trip to Asia.

“Nothing about recent events alters the White House’s commitment to fully cooperate with the office of the special counsel,” Ty Cobb, a member of Trump’s legal team, told Politico on Tuesday.

Mueller has already interviewed former members of Trump’s administration, including former press secretary Sean Spicer and former chief of staff Reince Priebus.

On Monday, Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates pleaded not guilty to 12 counts, including conspiracy to launder money, conspiracy against the U.S. and making false statements.

According to court documents that were unsealed Monday, Trump’s former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty earlier in October to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian nationals, which he told members of Trump’s campaign about.