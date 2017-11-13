Rand Paul Says He Will Return To Work In DC After Alleged Assault By Neighbor

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Monday said he will return to work in Washington, D.C. after a neighbor allegedly assaulted him earlier this month.

“While I’m still in a good deal of pain, I will be returning to work in the Senate today, ready to fight for liberty and help move forward with tax cuts in the coming days and weeks,” Paul tweeted.

Police last week charged one of Paul’s Kentucky neighbors, Rene Boucher, with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault with a minor injury. Paul said the assault left him with six broken ribs and a pleural effusion, or a buildup of fluid in the chest cavity around the lungs.

Initial reports suggested Paul and Boucher had disputes over landscaping, but the senator last week shared articles suggesting that their disagreements on the subject did not cause the alleged assault.