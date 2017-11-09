TPM Livewire

Rand Paul Shares Articles Suggesting Dispute Over Lawn Didn’t Spark Assault

PIN-IT
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks to reporters at the Capitol after Republicans released their long-awaited bill to scuttle much of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2017. He is one of four GOP senators to say they are opposed it but are open to negotiations, which could put the measure in immediate jeopardy. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) )
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published November 9, 2017 8:14 am

After offering an update on his health status on Wednesday following an alleged assault by a neighbor last weekend, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) shared two articles from conservative media outlets that cite neighbors disputing reports that the assault was the result of a landscaping dispute.

It’s not clear why Paul shared the stories. It could have been an attempt to defend his landscaping work or an attempt to suggest that his neighbor assaulted him for other reasons. It’s also unclear which neighbors, if any, have the correct understanding of what prompted the alleged assault.

One of Paul’s neighbors, Rene Boucher, in Kentucky assaulted Paul from behind, according to officials. The incident left Paul with six broken ribs and pleural effusion, according to an update from the senator on Wednesday.

Initial reports on the incident suggested that the alleged assault was prompted by a dispute between Paul and his neighbor about the senator’s landscaping. Neighbors told the New York Times that Paul and Boucher argued over things like yard clippings and unraked leaves and said that while the two had different political views, that was not the origin of the tussle. Jim Skaggs, the developer of the gated community where the two live, told USA Today that Boucher and Paul had disputes over landscaping and that Paul “was probably the hardest person to encourage to follow the (homeowner’s association regulations) of anyone out here because he has a strong belief in property rights.”

However, two conservative outlets spoke with neighbors who told a different story.

Neighbors told the Washington Examiner that the property around Paul’s home is well-maintained. The Examiner also reported that Boucher was “aggressively anti-Trump and anti-GOP” on social media, citing screengrabs of Boucher’s Facebook page that were not included in the story. Neighbors who spoke to Breitbart News also said that Paul took good care of his property and said they were not aware of complaints about his landscaping habits.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Mueller Probe Interviews Stephen Miller about 1 hours ago

Robert Mueller's probe into suspected collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government...

WH On Moore Report: ‘That Hypothetical Would Be Disqualifying For Anyone' about 2 hours ago

White House aide Kellyanne Conway said Thursday that allegations against Alabama Republican Senate candidate...

Breitbart Editor Comes To Moore's Defense After WaPo Report about 3 hours ago

A Breitbart News editor came to Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore's defense on...

Report: Russians Offered To 'Send Five Women' to Trump's Moscow Hotel Room about 4 hours ago

After a business meeting in preparation for the 2013 Miss Universe Pageant in Moscow,...

Former WH Comms Director: Trump Held Presser During My Interview For The Job about 5 hours ago

Mike Dubke, who resigned in May after a short stint as White House communications...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.