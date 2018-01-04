Publisher Releasing Wolff Book Early Amid Furor From Trump, White House

The publisher of Michael Wolff’s book about President Donald Trump’s administration and campaign, which has drawn rebuttals from the White House and legal threats from Trump’s attorneys, on Thursday announced it is moving the book’s release date up by four days.

“Due to unprecedented demand, we are moving the on-sale date for all formats of ‘Fire and Fury,’ by Michael Wolff, to Friday, January 5, at 9 a.m. ET, from the current on-sale date of Tuesday, January 9,” a spokesperson for Henry Holt & Company told TPM.

The White House attacked Wolff’s book on Wednesday after the Guardian reported on an excerpt from the book featuring alleged quotes by former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the book “trashy tabloid fiction” and claimed it was “filled with false and misleading accounts.”

Trump’s attorney Charles Harder on Thursday sent letters to Wolff and Stephen Rubin, the president and publisher at Henry Holt & Company, demanding that they stop printing the book and cease efforts to release it.

Axios on Thursday reported that Wolff has “dozens of hours” recorded from his discussions with Bannon and other members of Trump’s administration, and Wolff suggested that the new release date was a direct result of the White House’s attacks.