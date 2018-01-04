TPM Livewire

Publisher Releasing Wolff Book Early Amid Furor From Trump, White House

PIN-IT
on January 4, 2018 in Washington, United States.
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
By Published January 4, 2018 4:10 pm

The publisher of Michael Wolff’s book about President Donald Trump’s administration and campaign, which has drawn rebuttals from the White House and legal threats from Trump’s attorneys, on Thursday announced it is moving the book’s release date up by four days.

“Due to unprecedented demand, we are moving the on-sale date for all formats of ‘Fire and Fury,’ by Michael Wolff, to Friday, January 5, at 9 a.m. ET, from the current on-sale date of Tuesday, January 9,” a spokesperson for Henry Holt & Company told TPM.

The White House attacked Wolff’s book on Wednesday after the Guardian reported on an excerpt from the book featuring alleged quotes by former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the book “trashy tabloid fiction” and claimed it was “filled with false and misleading accounts.”

Trump’s attorney Charles Harder on Thursday sent letters to Wolff and Stephen Rubin, the president and publisher at Henry Holt & Company, demanding that they stop printing the book and cease efforts to release it.

Axios on Thursday reported that Wolff has “dozens of hours” recorded from his discussions with Bannon and other members of Trump’s administration, and Wolff suggested that the new release date was a direct result of the White House’s attacks.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

After Voter Fraud Panel Gets Disbanded, Kobach Files Charges Against 2 Voters about 3 hours ago

Wednesday’s disbanding of his federal commission on voter fraud won’t stop Kansas Secretary of...

GOP Donor Mercer: My Family Doesn't Back Bannon's 'Recent Actions' about 3 hours ago

Conservative megadonor Rebekah Mercer on Thursday said her family does not support former White...

A New Twist In The Story Of Jewish Attorney Cited By Kayla Moore about 4 hours ago

Kayla Moore, the wife of failed Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, confirmed the...

Publisher Releasing Wolff Book Early Amid Furor From Trump, White House about 5 hours ago

The publisher of Michael Wolff's book about President Donald Trump's administration and campaign, which...

White House: Bannon And Trump Were Never ‘Particularly Close’ about 6 hours ago

Now that President Trump has effectively cut ties with former White House chief strategist Steve...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.