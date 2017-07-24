Price: White House Expects A ‘Positive Outcome’ On Obamacare Repeal Vote

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price on Monday said the White House is optimistic about the outcome of tomorrow’s Senate vote on a measure to repeal Obamacare — though senators remain unsure what that measure is.

“We look forward to having at least 50 votes in the Senate tomorrow, and the vice president will be there tomorrow to break a tie if there is a tie,” Price told reporters on Air Force One, according to a pool report.

He claimed President Donald Trump has been personally involved with negotiations on the repeal bill to an “unprecedented” extent.

“This is the greatest amount of involvement by any president that I have ever witnessed with members of Congress one on one,” Price said. “We look forward to a positive outcome tomorrow.”

Trump on Monday got involved on Twitter by warning Senate Republicans that Tuesday’s vote would be their “last chance to do the right thin.”

In remarks from the White House, he pressured Republican senators to “to keep their promise” by voting for whatever repeal measure Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) brings to the floor (neither of the two McConnell floated appear to have enough votes to pass).

“Any senator who votes against starting debate is telling America that you are fine with the Obamacare nightmare, which is what it is,” he said.