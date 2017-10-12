TPM Livewire

Politico Source: President’s Lawyers Open To Mueller Interviewing Trump

PIN-IT
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published October 12, 2017 11:03 am

An unnamed senior White House official floated a surprising idea to Politico on Thursday: President Donald Trump’s lawyers “are open” to having Trump sit down with special counsel Robert Mueller.

According to Politico, the source suggested such an offer would be part “of a wider posture of cooperation with the special counsel’s Russia probe.”

Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election has expanded into a vast criminal probe of multiple aspects of Trump’s career in politics in business. Trump said in June that he was “100 percent” willing to testify under oath about his firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

According to Politico’s source, if Mueller’s team doesn’t request a meeting with Trump by Thanksgiving, Trump’s lawyers could apply pressure to the special counsel by volunteering Trump’s time for an interview.

The President has said he will not fire Mueller, though he has reportedly considered that option privately.

Politico’s source wasn’t concerned about what could devolve into a contentious exchange between Trump and Mueller, whose investigation has severely disrupted Trump’s administration and divided his attention.

“Whatever happens with regard to whether or not, or how, the special counsel might want to interview the President, there’s no reason to expect that would be combative,” the source said.

Trump’s personal lawyer, John Dowd, wrote to Politico in an email: “Totally false!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” And Politico said he “disputed” their source’s “characterization of the Trump legal team’s position on an interview with Mueller.”

One former Watergate prosecutor, Richard Ben-Veniste, told Politico that Trump faced severe risks in an interview with Mueller, given his habit of lying.

“Given his proclivity toward confabulation, I have no doubt his lawyers would counsel strongly against him testifying,” Ben-Veniste said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Speaker Ryan Shrugs Off Trump's Attacks On GOPers: 'It's What He Does' 20 minutes ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Thursday said that he and and other congressional...

It's Not Me, It's You: John Kelly Lectures The Press To 'Get Better Sources' about 3 hours ago

White House chief of staff John Kelly told the White House press corps Thursday...

Kelly: Trump’s Tweet Was Accurate, U.S. Will Stay In PR ‘Until The Job Is Done’ about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump does, in fact, believe the people of Puerto Rico are U.S....

WH Chief Of Staff Meets The Press: 'I Don't Think I'm Being Fired Today' about 3 hours ago

White House chief of staff John Kelly took over the White House press briefing...

CNN: Lynch Scheduled To Meet with Congressional Investigators Next Week about 4 hours ago

Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch will voluntarily meet with congressional investigators next week as...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.