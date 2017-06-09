TPM Livewire

Trump ‘100 Percent’ Willing To Testify Under Oath About Comey Conversations

President Donald Trump, accompanied by Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis, speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House, Friday, June 9, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published June 9, 2017 3:36 pm

President Donald Trump said Friday that he would be “100 percent” willing to testify under oath that he did not ask fired FBI Director James Comey for his loyalty, nor that he asked Comey to let go of the federal investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

In a joint press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis Friday, Trump picked on ABC News’ Jonathan Karl to ask a question.

“I want to get back to James Comey’s testimony,” Karl said. “You suggested he didn’t tell the truth in everything he said, he did say under oath that you told him to let the Flynn — you said you hoped the Flynn investigation he could let go — “

“I didn’t say that,” Trump interrupted him.

“So he lied about that?” Karl asked, referring to Comey.

“Well, I didn’t say that, and I mean I will you tell you I didn’t say that,” Trump said.

But, the President added, “There would be nothing wrong if I did say it, according to everybody that I’ve read today, but I did not say that.”

“And did he ask for a pledge of loyalty from you, that’s another thing he said,” Karl said, seemingly mixing up his question: Comey said that Trump has asked him for his loyalty, not the other way around.

“No, he did not,” Trump said.

Karl continued: “So he said those things under oath, would you be willing to speak under oath to give your version of those events?”

“One-hundred percent,” Trump said. “I didn’t say — under oath, I hardly know the man, I’m not going to say, I want you to pledge allegiance. Who would do that? Who would ask a man to pledge allegiance under oath? I mean think of it, I hardly know the man, it doesn’t make sense. No, I didn’t say that and I didn’t say the other.”

Comey did not say that Trump asked him to give his allegiance under oath. Rather, under oath, Comey testified that Trump asked for his allegiance.

Karl asked if Trump would be willing to speak to special counsel Robert Mueller about his accusations against Comey.

“I would be glad to tell him exactly what I just told you,” Trump said.

Karl asked if Trump had actually taped his conversations with Comey, as he had seemingly threatened he had done after firing Comey.

Trump wouldn’t answer, saying only that he would address any possible tapes “over a fairly short period of time” and “you’re going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer, don’t worry.”

Watch the exchange below via MSNBC:

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
