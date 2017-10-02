TPM Livewire

Police: 'Electronic Devices,' Explosives, 18 Firearms In Shooting Suspect's Home

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announces at the Las Vegas Police headquarters that officer Kenneth Lopera will be prosecuted for the in-custody death of Tashii Brown, Monday, June 5, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Published October 2, 2017

Police on Monday said they retrieved 18 more weapons, along with explosives and other “devices,” from the home of the alleged gunman who killed more than 50 people and injured hundreds more in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters that police retrieved “18 additional firearms” from the suspect’s home in Mesquite, Nevada, along with “some explosives, several thousand rounds of ammo” and a number of “electronic devices” the police are evaluating.

At the latest count, Lombardo said, 59 people were dead and 527 people were injured.

According to multiple reports, the alleged shooter, Stephen Craig Paddock, a 64-year-old white man from Mesquite, Nevada, had at least 18 weapons in his hotel room in Las Vegas.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
