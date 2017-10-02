Police: ‘Electronic Devices,’ Explosives, 18 Firearms In Shooting Suspect’s Home

Police on Monday said they retrieved 18 more weapons, along with explosives and other “devices,” from the home of the alleged gunman who killed more than 50 people and injured hundreds more in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters that police retrieved “18 additional firearms” from the suspect’s home in Mesquite, Nevada, along with “some explosives, several thousand rounds of ammo” and a number of “electronic devices” the police are evaluating.

At the latest count, Lombardo said, 59 people were dead and 527 people were injured.

According to multiple reports, the alleged shooter, Stephen Craig Paddock, a 64-year-old white man from Mesquite, Nevada, had at least 18 weapons in his hotel room in Las Vegas.