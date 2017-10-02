TPM Livewire

Reports: Alleged Las Vegas Shooter Had At Least 18 Weapons In Hotel Room

John Locher/AP
Published October 2, 2017 5:05 pm

The gunman who killed at least 58 people and injured hundreds more Sunday night in Las Vegas had at least 18 weapons in his hotel room, according to multiple reports citing unnamed sources.

ABC News, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times all reported similar information about the alleged shooter, Stephen Craig Paddock, a 64-year-old white man from Mesquite, Nevada who police say took his own life prior to their forcible entry into his hotel room.

Citing two unnamed sources familiar with the investigation, ABC News reported that there was “a combination of rifles and handguns at the scene.” One of the sources said there were 19 weapons found in Paddock’s room.

The New York Times, citing an unnamed law enforcement official, reported Paddock had more than 19 rifles and “hundreds” of rounds of ammunition. Two of Paddock’s rifles, the Times reported, had scopes and were mounted on tripods positioned out two separate windows.

And the Wall Street Journal, citing an unnamed law enforcement official, said “at least one” of Paddock’s weapons was fully automatic. The same source also said “some” of the weapons were fully automatic, according to the Journal.

The Journal reported: “The weapons included AR-15-style and AK-47-style rifles as well as a large cache of ammunition, the official said.”

At a press briefing Monday morning, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said of the alleged shooter’s weaponry: “We are still going through the search warrant actively at this time, but it’s in excess of 10 rifles.”



