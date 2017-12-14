Omarosa Denies She Was ‘Escorted’ From WH, Calls Reports 100% False

During an interview with “Good Morning America” Thursday, ousted White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman said she resigned over “concerns.” She also combatted reports that she got into a public argument with Chief of Staff John Kelly and that she was escorted out of the White House by the Secret Service.

“I like to hear all these interesting tales, but they’re 100 percent false,” she said, referring to reports from American Urban Radio Network’s April Ryan, who, citing unnamed sources, said that Manigault Newman got into a public fight with Kelly during the White House holiday party and had to be “escorted” off the property after “she tried to go into the residence” to see the President. The Secret Service also denied those reports.

She said if she had feuded with Kelly in front of 600 people, “where are all the pictures and videos?”

“John Kelly and I sat down in the situation room, which is a very, very quiet room in the White House and we had a very candid conversation,” she said. “(We) had a very straightforward conversation about concerns that I had, issues I raised and as a result, I resigned.”

Manigault Newman said she will stay in the White House until Jan. 20. Until then, mum’s the word on what the “concerns” are that led to her resignation.

“There were a lot of things that I observed in the past year that I was very unhappy with, that I was very uncomfortable with,” she said, when asked questions about reports from The Washington Post that she was unhappy with the President’s response to Charlottesville and the endorsement of accused child molester Roy Moore. “Things that I observed that I heard that I listened to— I can’t expand on it because I still have to go back and work with these individuals. … When I can tell my story, it is a profound story, that I know the world will want to hear.”

She also appeared to suggest that her issues were not with President Trump, whom she served as a “senior aide,” but with other individuals in the White House who “had problems with my 14 year relationship with the President.”

Trump tweeted Wednesday night, thanking Manigault Newman for her service.

Thank you Omarosa for your service! I wish you continued success. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

Watch the full interview below: