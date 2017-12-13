Secret Service Says It Wasn’t Involved In Omarosa’s ‘Termination’ Or ‘Escort’ Out

The Secret Service on Wednesday said it was not involved in Omarosa Manigault Newman’s departure from the White House.

“Reporting regarding Secret Service personnel physically removing Omarosa Manigault Newman from the @WhiteHouse complex is inaccurate,” the agency tweeted.

The Secret Service said it “was not involved in the termination process of Ms Manigault Newman or the escort off of the complex.”

“Our only involvement in this matter was to deactivate the individual’s pass which grants access to the complex,” the agency said.

The Secret Service was not involved in the termination process of Ms Manigault Newman or the escort off of the complex. Our only involvement in this matter was to deactivate the individual's pass which grants access to the complex. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) December 13, 2017

American Urban Radio Networks’ April Ryan reported earlier Wednesday, citing unnamed sources, that the Secret Service “escorted” Manigault Newman “off the property” after she “tried to go into the residence” to see President Donald Trump.

“And mind you, Gen. Kelly has cut off her walk-in access to go into the Oval Office and things of that nature,” Ryan said on CNN, referring to White House chief of staff John Kelly. “Security alerted Gen. Kelly, he came back down, told the Secret Service to take her out of there.”

The White House on Wednesday said that Manigault Newman “resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities.”

“Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. “We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service.”