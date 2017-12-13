TPM Livewire

Secret Service Says It Wasn’t Involved In Omarosa’s ‘Termination’ Or ‘Escort’ Out

White House Director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault stands with the of leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at signaling his commitment to historically black colleges and universities, saying that those schools will be "an absolute priority for this White House."(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published December 13, 2017 6:30 pm

The Secret Service on Wednesday said it was not involved in Omarosa Manigault Newman’s departure from the White House.

“Reporting regarding Secret Service personnel physically removing Omarosa Manigault Newman from the @WhiteHouse complex is inaccurate,” the agency tweeted.

The Secret Service said it “was not involved in the termination process of Ms Manigault Newman or the escort off of the complex.”

“Our only involvement in this matter was to deactivate the individual’s pass which grants access to the complex,” the agency said.

American Urban Radio Networks’ April Ryan reported earlier Wednesday, citing unnamed sources, that the Secret Service “escorted” Manigault Newman “off the property” after she “tried to go into the residence” to see President Donald Trump.

“And mind you, Gen. Kelly has cut off her walk-in access to go into the Oval Office and things of that nature,” Ryan said on CNN, referring to White House chief of staff John Kelly. “Security alerted Gen. Kelly, he came back down, told the Secret Service to take her out of there.”

The White House on Wednesday said that Manigault Newman “resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities.”

“Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. “We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.

