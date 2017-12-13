TPM Livewire

Fired? Reports Say Omarosa’s Departure Had More ‘Drama’ Than WH Described

PIN-IT
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
By Published December 13, 2017 11:42 am

Omarosa Manigault Newman’s resignation from President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday unfolded more like an anecdote from her days as a reality show contestant than the amicable departure the White House described, according to several reports.

“Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement to pool reporters. “Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service.”

American Urban Radio Networks’ April Ryan reported, citing unnamed sources, that Manigault Newman’s departure contained rather more “drama” than the White House’s account suggested.

The New York Times’ Yamiche Alcindor also reported, citing unnamed sources, that security escorted Manigault Newman out of the White House.

Manigault Newman worked in the communications department of President Donald Trump’s administration, and previously served as a scheduler in the office of then-Vice President Al Gore.

A former contestant on “The Apprentice,” where she was repeatedly fired, Manigault Newman had an adversarial relationship with the press, and Ryan in particular, long before the White House announced her departure on Wednesday.

During Trump’s campaign, she worked on African-American outreach, and made a notable appearance in a PBS documentary where she claimed all Trump’s detractors would “have to bow down” if he won the presidency.

Ryan in February said that Manigault Newman “physically intimidated” her during one encounter and claimed the White House had “dossiers” of negative information on several journalists, including Ryan.

“She stood right in my face like she was going to hit me,” Ryan told the Washington Post. “I said, ‘You better back up.’”

“My comment: Fake news!” Manigault Newman responded.

A Secret Service spokesperson on Tuesday referred TPM’s questions about Manigault Newman’s departure to the White House, which declined to answer on the record.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Fired? Reports Say Omarosa's Departure Had More 'Drama' Than WH Described 10 seconds ago

Omarosa Manigault Newman's resignation from President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday unfolded more like...

Faked Sexual Harassment Claim Against Chuck Schumer Turned Over To Police 58 minutes ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has turned over to Capitol Police an apparently...

Reports: MN Lt. Gov. Will Run For Franken Seat In 2018, Hold It Until Then 60 minutes ago

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith will run for Sen. Al Franken's (D-MN) seat in...

Alabama Secretary State: It Would Be 'Difficult' For Moore To Win At This Point about 2 hours ago

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said Wednesday morning that it would be "difficult"...

Roy Moore Accuser On His Defeat: ‘I’m Excited’ But ‘Not Giving Up’ about 3 hours ago

Beverly Young Nelson, who accused former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexually assaulting...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.