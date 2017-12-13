Fired? Reports Say Omarosa’s Departure Had More ‘Drama’ Than WH Described

Omarosa Manigault Newman’s resignation from President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday unfolded more like an anecdote from her days as a reality show contestant than the amicable departure the White House described, according to several reports.

“Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement to pool reporters. “Her departure will not be effective until January 20, 2018. We wish her the best in future endeavors and are grateful for her service.”

American Urban Radio Networks’ April Ryan reported, citing unnamed sources, that Manigault Newman’s departure contained rather more “drama” than the White House’s account suggested.

I heard there was drama and she was escorted out of the building and off campus — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

Sources say General Kelly did the firing and Omarosa is alleged to have acted very vulgar and cursed a lot and said she helped elect President Trump. The word is a General Kelly had it and got rid of her. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

According to multiple sources Omarosa did not resign. She was even escorted out of he building and off campus. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

Okay the White House still contends Omarosa signed a resignation letter. But Gen Kelly Kicked her out will high drama with the Minister offering vulgarities and curse words as she was escorted out of the building and off campus — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

The New York Times’ Yamiche Alcindor also reported, citing unnamed sources, that security escorted Manigault Newman out of the White House.

On Omarosa's exit: I just talked to sources who tell me Omarosa was let go yesterday and that she was escorted off of the White House grounds by security. They say she is now calling friends saying that she left voluntarily because her year anniversary was coming up. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) December 13, 2017

Manigault Newman worked in the communications department of President Donald Trump’s administration, and previously served as a scheduler in the office of then-Vice President Al Gore.

A former contestant on “The Apprentice,” where she was repeatedly fired, Manigault Newman had an adversarial relationship with the press, and Ryan in particular, long before the White House announced her departure on Wednesday.

During Trump’s campaign, she worked on African-American outreach, and made a notable appearance in a PBS documentary where she claimed all Trump’s detractors would “have to bow down” if he won the presidency.

Ryan in February said that Manigault Newman “physically intimidated” her during one encounter and claimed the White House had “dossiers” of negative information on several journalists, including Ryan.

“She stood right in my face like she was going to hit me,” Ryan told the Washington Post. “I said, ‘You better back up.’”

“My comment: Fake news!” Manigault Newman responded.

A Secret Service spokesperson on Tuesday referred TPM’s questions about Manigault Newman’s departure to the White House, which declined to answer on the record.