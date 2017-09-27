NYT: Trump Jr. Ditched Secret Service Before Moose-Hunting Trip In Canada

After he requested the removal of his Secret Service protection detail, Donald Trump Jr. went on a moose-hunting jaunt to Canada, the New York Times reported late Wednesday.

New York Times Magazine reporter Luke Dittrich tracked down Trump Jr. in the Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport in Yukon on Sept. 22, days after the President’s eldest son reportedly elected to forego protection. (CNN reported Monday that Trump Jr.’s protection detail had returned to usual duty.)

“The Times,” Trump Jr. said to Dittrich. “I never know where you guys are coming from.”

He said he had a “a good hunt” but declined to say whether it was successful, though Dittrich reported that Trump Jr. bagged a moose (“Big one, too”).

“I can’t really tell you that,” Trump Jr. said. “Look, I can’t say.”