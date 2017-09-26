TPM Livewire

CNN: Trump Jr. Has Secret Service Protection Again

Donald Trump Jr. is interviewed by host Sean Hannity on his Fox News Channel television program, in New York Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Donald Trump Jr. eagerly accepted help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Hillary Clinton, according to emails he released publicly on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew/AP
By Published September 26, 2017 9:11 am

After reportedly requesting the removal of Secret Service protection in order to have more privacy, Donald Trump Jr. is being guarded by the agency again, CNN reported Monday evening.

The Secret Service reportedly pushed back on Trump Jr.’s initial request to cut off the service, but eventually approved it. White House adviser Kellyanne Conway’s protection ended around the same time as Trump Jr.’s did.

It was not clear what prompted the move to bring back the agency’s protection, CNN reported.

The news follows a USA Today report that the agency has become overburdened by the size and lifestyle of the Trump family, which frequently travels around the globe for business and leisure.

In August, the Secret Service director said the agency couldn’t pay more than 1,000 of its agents because they had already met their salary and overtime caps for the year. 

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
