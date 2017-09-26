CNN: Trump Jr. Has Secret Service Protection Again

After reportedly requesting the removal of Secret Service protection in order to have more privacy, Donald Trump Jr. is being guarded by the agency again, CNN reported Monday evening.

The Secret Service reportedly pushed back on Trump Jr.’s initial request to cut off the service, but eventually approved it. White House adviser Kellyanne Conway’s protection ended around the same time as Trump Jr.’s did.

It was not clear what prompted the move to bring back the agency’s protection, CNN reported.

The news follows a USA Today report that the agency has become overburdened by the size and lifestyle of the Trump family, which frequently travels around the globe for business and leisure.

In August, the Secret Service director said the agency couldn’t pay more than 1,000 of its agents because they had already met their salary and overtime caps for the year.