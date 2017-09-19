Reports: Trump Jr., Kellyanne Conway No Longer Under Secret Service Protection

The President’s oldest son and one of his top advisers are no longer being protected by Secret Service agents, The New York Times and Fox News reported Tuesday.

Donald Trump Jr. requested the removal of the agents so he could have more privacy, according to the Times, which reported it wasn’t clear whether that meant his entire family would no longer be protected by the agency.

Fox News reported his wife Vanessa Trump would no longer have protection either.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s protection has ended as well, both outlets reported. A White House official told the Times that Conway is not required by statute to be protected by the agency, but President Donald Trump requested her coverage in the early days of his presidency after Conway received several threats against her safety.

The news follows USA Today reports that the agency has become overburdened by the size and lifestyle of the Trump family, which frequently travels around the globe for business and leisure.

In August, the Secret Service director said the agency couldn’t pay more than 1,000 of its agents because they had already met their salary and overtime caps for the year. The director has been in talks with lawmakers about raising the compensation cap from $160,000 a year to $187,000, but no legislation has passed yet, according to USA Today.