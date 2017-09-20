Report: No Big Five News Networks Want Spicer Because Of ‘Lack Of Credibility’

While it’s been reported that CNN and Fox News won’t hire former White House press secretary Sean Spicer as a paid contributor, NBC News confirmed Tuesday that the other three of the big five — ABC, NBC and CBS — won’t be offering Spicer a contract either.

And it’s all because of a “lack of credibility,” several network insiders told NBC.

Since he left the White House, Spicer has been seeking a contributor position at one of the networks, but executives “won’t touch him,” an executive familiar with the conversations told NBC.

Some have considered bringing Spicer on the air for “round tables,” but a contract “is not happening,” the executive said.

A person familiar with Spicer’s conversations with the news outlets said that conversations were still ongoing and claimed that Spicer may not even want a contract so he has the freedom to work with several networks.

Since leaving the White House at the end of August, Spicer has been controversially named a visiting fellow at Harvard Kennedy School and is working with Worldwide Speakers Group to find paid speaking gigs.

Spicer made an appearance at the Emmys on Sunday, apparently mocking himself for his own White House podium rant about the size of the crowd at President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Spicer told The New York Times that he “absolutely” regrets the way he treated reporters when they asked about the crowd size in January.

The former press secretary resigned in July after Trump hired quickly-ousted Anthony Scaramucci as the White House communications director.