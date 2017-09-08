Report: Fox News Is Not Offering Sean Spicer A Contract

Fox News is not offering Sean Spicer a contract with the network, Axios reported Friday.

TPM reached Spicer on his cell phone Friday, but he said he would not comment on the topic.

Politico first reported Monday that Spicer had landed a job with the Worldwide Speakers Group and is set to give his first paid speech on Sept. 11 in New York.

Spicer is in talks for several consultancies “foreign and domestic, traditional TV deals, non-traditional TV deals, multiple publishers and a very cool gig” which will be announced next week, a source close with Spicer told TPM.

“Remember, he has only been out of the White House and able to do this for six days,” the source said.

While Spicer announced his resignation in July, his last day at the White House was August 31.

Spicer resigned from his post after President Donald Trump hired quickly ousted Anthony Scaramucci as communications director. Since then, there’s been speculation that Spicer was searching for a network TV deal.

CNN told a New York Times reporter in July that it would not hire Spicer as a contributor.

Where does Spicer go next? Not CNN. Network pre-emptively says it will not hire Sean Spicer, spox tells me. — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) July 21, 2017

Shortly after Spicer resigned from his job as press secretary, Politico and The New York Post reported that ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” was interested in having Spicer join the show.

Politico also confirmed with several unnamed sources that Spicer met with ABC’s news division, CBS, NBC and Fox while he was in New York on July 26.