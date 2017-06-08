NBC: Kushner To Meet With Senate Intelligence Committee Staffers In June

Senior White House aide Jared Kushner is scheduled to meet in June with Senate Intelligence Committee staffers, NBC News reported late Thursday.

NBC News’ Kasie Hunt cited two unnamed sources who said the meeting is set for mid-June but did not name a specific date.

According to Hunt, the meeting is a first step toward Kushner providing documents to the panel and answering its questions.

The Washington Post reported in May that Kushner, who is President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, spoke in December to Russia’s ambassador to the United States about setting up a communications backchannel between Trump’s transition team and Moscow.

Reuters reported the same day that on his application for a security clearance, Kushner failed to disclose at least three contacts he had with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak.

Kushner’s meetings with a Russian banker are also under scrutiny, according to a report by the New York Times, and the congressional committees investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election — including the Senate Intelligence Committee — reportedly want to question Kushner about whether he sought Russian financing for his family’s Manhattan tower from the banker.

Trump said in May that he had “total confidence” in Kushner, but appeared to joke in June that he was less than pleased with Kushner’s increased visibility.

“Jared’s actually become much more famous than me,” Trump said, to laughter. “I’m a little bit upset about that.”