TPM Livewire

Navajo Nation President: Trump’s ‘Pocahontas’ Attack Is An Ethnic Slur

PIN-IT
REX/Shutterstock/FEREX
By Published November 28, 2017 11:53 am

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye on Tuesday said he believed President Donald Trump’s use of the name “Pocahontas” to refer to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is an ethnic slur.

“I feel that the way it was used, yes, it was,” Begaye told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, who had asked if he considered the attack an “ethnic slur.” “Pocahontas is a real person. It’s not a caricature, it’s not someone that’s just made up. This is a person, a young lady, a Native American woman that played a critical role in the life of this nation, and to use that person in that way is unnecessary and it’s being culturally insensitive.”

The White House has said assertions that the attack is racist are “ridiculous.”

Three Navajo Code Talkers — World War II veterans Fleming Begaye Sr., Thomas Begay and Peter MacDonald — stood beside Donald Trump Monday as he called Warren “Pocahontas,” an attack referencing her previous claims, without evidence, that she had Native American heritage.

Those claims were first used to attack Warren in her bid for the Senate in 2012. Trump revived the attack in 2016, adding “Pocahontas,” in 2016.

“This was a day when the Code Talkers were being honored,” Begaye said on CNN. “They’re war heroes that helped put an end to the war. We are enjoying freedom today as it is because of their work, because of what they did, their sacrifices. Some of them did not return. Some of those that were there with us in the oval office yesterday, they were injured there on the islands when they were there in the campaign.”

“This was a day to honor them, and to insert something like that, the word Pocahontas as a jab to a senator, that belongs on the campaign trail. It doesn’t belong in the room when our war heroes are being honored.”

He added later: “When you’re in the midst of great heroes, you need to respect them and leave everything else aside and just honor them and thank them.”

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, added his voice shortly afterward:

This post has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Navajo Nation President: Trump's 'Pocahontas' Attack Is An Ethnic Slur 43 minutes ago

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye on Tuesday said he believed President Donald Trump’s use...

Scaramucci Resigns From Tufts Board After Threatening To Sue Student Paper 45 minutes ago

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci resigned from his position on the advisory...

Schumer, Pelosi Say They Won't Attend 'Show Meeting' With Trump 52 minutes ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on...

Federal Judge Says US Military Must Accept Transgender Troops In New Year 52 minutes ago

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. on Monday blocked President Donald Trump’s ban on...

Hannity Now Says He's 'An Opinion Journalist' After All about 1 hours ago

Star Fox News host Sean Hannity recently decided that he is a journalist after...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.