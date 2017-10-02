TPM Livewire

Local Police In Mesquite, Nevada Describe Alleged Gunman’s Home

By Published October 2, 2017 11:07 am

An officer in the Mesquite, Nevada police department on Monday answered questions about the home and community of 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, who lived in Mesquite prior to traveling to Las Vegas and allegedly carrying out the deadliest mass shooting in American history.

Paddock allegedly killed at least 50 people and wounded hundreds more by shooting into a crowd of outdoor concert-goers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, according to police. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Monday morning in a press conference that “[w]e believe the individual killed himself prior to our entry,” referring to the forcible police entry into Paddock’s hotel room.

“I believe there were some weapons found and maybe some ammunition,” Mesquite police officer Quinn Averett told reporters at a press conference, asked about a house identified as Paddock’s that police had obtained a warrant to search following the shooting.

Averett described the house as “a newer home, it’s a new subdivision and it’s a nice, clean, home.” He said the Mesquite Police Department had never had any recorded interactions with Paddock.

“There’s nothing out of the ordinary,” he said of the structure, adding that it was empty when police searched it.

“Can you describe that neighborhood for us? Is it a cul-de-sac, is it a street corner?” a reporter asked.

“It’s a retirement community area,” Averett said. “I believe 55 and older. It’s a newer part of the community, so all the homes there are fairly new. It’s really quiet. It is a cul-de-sac. It’s just a regular neighborhood.

Averett said a woman who the Clark County Sheriff’s Office had earlier identified as a person of interest had lived in the home. Clark County Sheriff Lombardo said earlier Monday of that person, Marilou Danley: “We have located her out of the country. She was not with him when he checked in. We have discovered he was utilizing some of her identification. And we have conversation with her, and we believed her, at this time, not to be involved.”

“The female that was named by Las Vegas — does show that she’s lived in this home as well,” Averett said, asked about “the person of interest, the female who was named by Las Vegas.”

Averett directed several questions to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Force, and said the Mesquite Police Department was assisting with their investigation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
